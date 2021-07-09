Eventbrite Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,430 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,249% compared to the typical volume of 625 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Eventbrite stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,618,000 after purchasing an additional 399,332 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 314,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

