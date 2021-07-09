Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. Everest has a market capitalization of $26.54 million and approximately $149,426.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00163010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.74 or 1.00242802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00950542 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

