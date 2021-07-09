Everest (ID) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Everest has a market cap of $26.50 million and $183,641.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00120798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00164857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,804.23 or 1.00037431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.00941823 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

