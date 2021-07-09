Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $242.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

