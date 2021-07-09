Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 633.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,553,000 after buying an additional 1,923,125 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,202,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,614,000 after acquiring an additional 601,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

