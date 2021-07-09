Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy stock opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Evergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

