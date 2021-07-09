EveriToken (EVT) Hits Market Cap of $270,121.21

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. EveriToken has a market cap of $270,121.21 and approximately $85.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveriToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EveriToken has traded 205.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EveriToken

EveriToken (EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

EveriToken Coin Trading

