EveryCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,034.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $297,406.57 and approximately $45,034.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00892682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005213 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.