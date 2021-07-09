EvidenZ Reaches Market Cap of $6.82 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $6.82 million and $105,337.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00899723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005238 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

