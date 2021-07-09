Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Courage Capital Management LLC

Courage Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,934,000 shares during the period. Evolent Health accounts for 6.6% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Courage Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Evolent Health worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

EVH traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,921. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.41. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

