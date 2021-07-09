Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XGN shares. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

