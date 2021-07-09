ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Tops $702,940.61 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $702,940.61 and approximately $21,824.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001258 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009765 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001696 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

