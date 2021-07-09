Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.14. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 26,214 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$394.66 million and a P/E ratio of 12.24.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$118.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.89%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

