Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Exelon by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

