Exosis Trading Down 2.7% This Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $18,513.96 and $10.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,501.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.19 or 0.06430229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.81 or 0.01500875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00401082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00149900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00631980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00414751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00332969 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

