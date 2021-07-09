Expanse Achieves Market Cap of $812,496.72 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Expanse has a market cap of $812,496.72 and approximately $13,890.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,465.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.14 or 0.06445825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.88 or 0.01502676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00401387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00149898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00628892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00415151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00333100 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

