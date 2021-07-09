Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.93. Express shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 4,689,854 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $383.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Express by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 2,141,847 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Express by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Express by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 175,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 115,476 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

