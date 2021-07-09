extraDNA (XDNA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $584,544.29 and approximately $272,109.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.47 or 0.99938262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.01279487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00378942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.86 or 0.00386672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006708 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004714 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

