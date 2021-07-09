EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. On average, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,474,300 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $12,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 652,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

