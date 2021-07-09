F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $637.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $637.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.30 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

