Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 6.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $157,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
Facebook stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.29. The company has a market capitalization of $990.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
