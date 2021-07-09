Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 6.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $157,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.29. The company has a market capitalization of $990.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.