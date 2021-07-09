FactSet Research Systems (FDS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) recently:

7/7/2021 – FactSet Research Systems is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $273.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $276.00 to $274.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $337.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $342.24. 1,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,279. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.40.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

