FairGame (FAIR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $791,560.00

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 36% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $791,560.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001876 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006374 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00107567 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

