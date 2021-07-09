FantasyGold Trading Down 0% This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $46,717.10 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00119306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00163503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.07 or 1.00107610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.60 or 0.00939472 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

