Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 297,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 512,949 shares.The stock last traded at $10.32 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAC. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,843,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,395,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

