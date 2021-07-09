Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal Sells 5,254 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $168,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $193,841.92.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96.

Shares of Fathom stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.86. 17,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,859. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $467.45 million and a P/E ratio of -93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fathom by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fathom by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

