Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

