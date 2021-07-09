Fei Protocol (FEI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Billion

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $23.89 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00122362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00163624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.88 or 1.00136952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.28 or 0.00951425 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

