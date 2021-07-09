Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.86

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.86 and last traded at $143.32, with a volume of 11952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $302,394,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.