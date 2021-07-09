Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ FERG traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $143.49. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $143.75. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.