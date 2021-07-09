Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,565.54

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,565.54 ($33.52) and traded as high as GBX 2,585 ($33.77). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,522 ($32.95), with a volume of 244,126 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Numis Securities cut Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,230.91 ($29.15).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,565.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.45.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

