Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.96. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $120.75.

