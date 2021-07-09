FIL Ltd Acquires 11,462 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 409.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $80.86 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

