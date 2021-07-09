FIL Ltd Acquires New Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Ozon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

