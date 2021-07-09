FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 146,485 Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Vinci Partners Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $710.05 million and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

