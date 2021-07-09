FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,400 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $178.56 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.71.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,142,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,583,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

