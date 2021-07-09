FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 74,539 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 277,987 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,148 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

