FIL Ltd Buys 21,216 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1,259.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

