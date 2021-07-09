FIL Ltd Buys 3,859 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32,158.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $343.58 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $156.10 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

