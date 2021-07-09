FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 6,420 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.79.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $202.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.