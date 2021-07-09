FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.