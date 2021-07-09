FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 275.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.