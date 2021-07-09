FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 490.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Scientific Games worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scientific Games by 939.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $63,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth $58,600,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 6,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 910,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 896,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

SGMS opened at $70.65 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

