FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 13,289.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.