FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 552.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $472.86 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.32.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

