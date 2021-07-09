FIL Ltd Has $1.11 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 879.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,316,000 after purchasing an additional 300,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

