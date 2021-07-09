FIL Ltd Has $1.31 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.57.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $250.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.