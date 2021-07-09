FIL Ltd Has $1.60 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $379.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

