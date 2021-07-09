FIL Ltd Has $1.75 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $384.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $214.32 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

