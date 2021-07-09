FIL Ltd Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 17,245.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $92.74 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.90.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.